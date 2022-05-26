The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BKGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($69.71) to GBX 5,300 ($66.69) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,287.33.

OTCMKTS:BKGFY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26.

About The Berkeley Group (Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Berkeley Group (BKGFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.