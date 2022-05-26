The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL) Senior Officer Carl Christopher Beck Buys 10,000 Shares

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Carl Christopher Beck purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.23 per share, with a total value of C$22,298.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,415,978.88.

TSE:CWL traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,022. The Caldwell Partners International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.42 and a 52-week high of C$2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.41 million and a P/E ratio of 7.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.12.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.

