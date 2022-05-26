The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL) Senior Officer Carl Christopher Beck Buys 10,000 Shares

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Carl Christopher Beck purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.23 per share, with a total value of C$22,298.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,415,978.88.
TSE:CWL traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,022. The Caldwell Partners International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.42 and a 52-week high of C$2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.41 million and a P/E ratio of 7.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.12.
