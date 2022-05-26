The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Down 75.0% in May

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $36.31 on Thursday. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 33.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Financial will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Community Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,237,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TCFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Financial in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

