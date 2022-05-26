The Community Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th.

Community Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Community Financial has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community Financial to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Community Financial stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.11. 15,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,079. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of Community Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

