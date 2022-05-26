The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Director Frederick D. Disanto Purchases 1,800 Shares

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EML traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.52. 2,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,848. The stock has a market cap of $128.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The Eastern Company has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Eastern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eastern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,114,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Eastern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 185,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

