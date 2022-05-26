The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the April 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGZ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 51,808 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 451,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period.

GGZ stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.55. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,095. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $17.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

