The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ARZGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €18.50 ($19.68) to €18.00 ($19.15) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €23.00 ($24.47) to €23.50 ($25.00) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €21.00 ($22.34) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($20.21) to €18.00 ($19.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assicurazioni Generali currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 82,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

