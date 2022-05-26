The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $55.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.36.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $33.84. 62,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,607,843. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.82. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

