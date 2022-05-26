The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) to Neutral

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

CIAFF opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $6.02.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.