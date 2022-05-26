The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reliance Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of RLLWF stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Reliance Worldwide has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.
Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.
