The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) to Neutral

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna from $57,350.00 to $66.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna stock remained flat at $$11.42 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna provides banking services in Poland, Ukraine, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Ireland, and Germany. Its Retail segment offers current and savings accounts, term deposits, private and electronic banking services, investment and insurance products, credit and debit cards, and consumer and mortgage loans, as well as corporate loans to firms and enterprises, developers, cooperatives, and property managers.

