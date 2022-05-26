The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to “Neutral”

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ELUXY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 190 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cheuvreux upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $28.98 on Thursday. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $58.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.15.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

