The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, an increase of 260.6% from the April 30th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,243,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HOKCY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.10. 292,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 289,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

