The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

IPG stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.61. 197,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,094 shares of company stock worth $3,534,689. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

