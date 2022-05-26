The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.
JYNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
In other Joint news, CEO Peter D. Holt purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 188,504 shares of company stock worth $3,054,695 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $220.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Joint has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $111.06.
Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Joint Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.
