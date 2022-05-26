The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the April 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Korea Fund by 109.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Korea Fund by 247.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Korea Fund by 88.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in The Korea Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The Korea Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Korea Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,623. The Korea Fund has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

