The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.67.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,500,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $167.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.35 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.