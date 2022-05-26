The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $177.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $223.00 to $177.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.67.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $167.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $152.35 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 71,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $1,722,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

