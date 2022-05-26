The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

RMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of RMR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.67. 39,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,725. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $902.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.57.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 73.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 165,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 154.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

