The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given New GBX 720 Price Target at UBS Group

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from GBX 835 ($10.51) to GBX 720 ($9.06) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SGPYY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.33) to GBX 890 ($11.20) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.17) to GBX 590 ($7.42) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.25) to GBX 700 ($8.81) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.21) to GBX 880 ($11.07) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $651.43.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.68. 22,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34. The Sage Group has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $47.89.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.