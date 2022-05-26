The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.89

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$93.76 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$80.68 and a 12-month high of C$109.08. The stock has a market cap of C$170.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$95.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.80.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$11.28 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
