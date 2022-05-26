The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.89

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$93.76 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$80.68 and a 12-month high of C$109.08. The stock has a market cap of C$170.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$95.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.80.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$11.28 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$102.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$103.17.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

