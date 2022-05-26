The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Trade Desk in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trade Desk’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
