The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Trade Desk in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trade Desk’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

Shares of TTD opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 220.62, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.