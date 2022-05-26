The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Update

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:WEDXF opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. Westaim has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $286.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Westaim had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 470.17%. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

