TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TXMD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

TXMD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.09. 7,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $69.50.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($2.19). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

