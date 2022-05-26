Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Update

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the April 30th total of 250,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Theratechnologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,692,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 79,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 134.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,022,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after buying an additional 2,306,181 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 77,441 shares during the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

THTX opened at $2.46 on Thursday. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $234.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 154.90%. The company had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

