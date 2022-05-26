Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.26 million.
Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $517.26 million, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. Thermon Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $20.35.
Several research firms have weighed in on THR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thermon Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Thermon Group Company Profile
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.
