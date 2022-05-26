Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.26 million.

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $517.26 million, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. Thermon Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $20.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on THR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thermon Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 11,286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 69.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the third quarter worth about $1,674,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

