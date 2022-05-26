TheStreet Upgrades Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) to C

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.66. Conduent has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.75 million. Conduent had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 2.92%. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 755,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,413.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis Edward Keyes purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 434,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,946.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Conduent by 218.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,085 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Conduent by 29.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 114,454 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

