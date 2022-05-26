Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. Buys 15,732 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Stock

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 15,732 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,275.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 450,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,025.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE SFE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.86. 39,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,859. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 million, a P/E ratio of -77.20 and a beta of 1.05. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.98.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

