Thomas J. Schuetz Purchases 20,000 Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,211,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,844,093.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CMPX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.92.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPX. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.