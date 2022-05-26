Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Short Interest Update

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

THXPF stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Thor Explorations has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

