Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 222.6% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THCP. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter valued at $6,318,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter worth about $21,825,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter worth about $3,458,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter worth about $2,910,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter worth about $7,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $16.84.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

