Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 309.1% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thunderbird Entertainment Group (THBRF)
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.