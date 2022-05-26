Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 309.1% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. The company's programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

