Tigress Financial Begins Coverage on BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

Equities research analysts at Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.78% from the stock’s current price.
BRCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.
Shares of BRC stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $9.25. 31,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,349. BRC has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45.
BRC Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
