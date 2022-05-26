Tilly’s (TLYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Tilly’s has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.000-$0.050 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.00-0.05 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tilly’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $256.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 365.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 61,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 48,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 251,559 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 488,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 56,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLYS shares. William Blair downgraded Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

