Tilly’s (TLYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Tilly’s has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.000-$0.050 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.00-0.05 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tilly’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $256.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLYS shares. William Blair downgraded Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
About Tilly’s (Get Rating)
Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.