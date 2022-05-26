Timothy P. Francis Sells 2,239 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,800.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

VMI stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $258.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $277.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.15.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 136.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 30,937 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $207,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Valmont Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on VMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Valmont Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.