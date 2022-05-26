TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TISNF opened at $21.61 on Thursday. TIS has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $31.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45.

Get TIS alerts:

About TIS (Get Rating)

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.