TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS TISNF opened at $21.61 on Thursday. TIS has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $31.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45.
About TIS (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TIS (TISNF)
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.