Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.84. Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.85-$3.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.83. 57 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,774. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $605.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.41. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

TITN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 189,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 675.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 148,527 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 109,853 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

