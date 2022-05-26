Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Titan Machinery updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.85-$3.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.85-3.15 EPS.

Titan Machinery stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.74. 1,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,774. The firm has a market cap of $580.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TITN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

