Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Titan Machinery updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.85-$3.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.85-3.15 EPS.

NASDAQ TITN traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $25.67. 1,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,774. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $579.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

