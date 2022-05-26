Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Titan Machinery also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.85-3.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $561.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.41. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TITN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 16.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

