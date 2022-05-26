Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $24.90 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $38.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.41. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 699.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 274.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

