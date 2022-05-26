Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Cut to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
TTNP stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
