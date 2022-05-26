Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Cut to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TTNP stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TTNP Get Rating ) by 1,058,500.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.