Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Update

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the April 30th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ TLSA opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Tiziana Life Sciences plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

