Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

TOL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.07.

NYSE:TOL traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.75. 29,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,546. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

