Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Wedbush

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wedbush from $73.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

NYSE:TOL opened at $48.09 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.90.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.2% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

