Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Director Acquires $100,012.55 in Stock

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 1,355 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,557.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of TMP stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.06. 579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,451. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.67. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 378.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the first quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 192.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the first quarter worth $62,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
