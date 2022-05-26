Toro (TTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Toro to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Toro has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.900-$4.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.90-4.10 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Toro to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Toro has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $115.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTC. StockNews.com began coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Toro by 336.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Toro by 57.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 97,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Toro by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,921,000 after purchasing an additional 78,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,697,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

