Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of TOSYY stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. Toshiba has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

