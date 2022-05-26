Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Update

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 205.8% from the April 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,842,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TGHI stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.98. Touchpoint Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
About Touchpoint Group (Get Rating)
