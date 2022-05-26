TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

TowneBank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. TowneBank has a payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Get TowneBank alerts:

NASDAQ:TOWN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,757. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.98. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

TOWN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TowneBank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TowneBank by 524.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 31,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TowneBank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,375,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,467,000 after purchasing an additional 27,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TowneBank by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 36,633 shares in the last quarter.

About TowneBank (Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.